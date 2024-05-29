Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $277.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.27. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

