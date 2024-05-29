The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.16. 1,706,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,108. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

