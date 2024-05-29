Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $171.16 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.27 billion and approximately $171.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00009640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,658.81 or 0.99986605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,767,807 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,064,231.418017 with 3,474,855,962.593898 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.50500044 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 376 active market(s) with $159,320,656.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

