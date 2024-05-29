Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,718. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $423,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

