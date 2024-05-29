Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,718. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $423,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

