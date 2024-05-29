WorthPointe LLC Acquires Shares of 8,674 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 3,623,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,221. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

