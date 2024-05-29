WorthPointe LLC Buys 2,119 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQ traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $456.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,855,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,248,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.