WorthPointe LLC Has $21.97 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 11.2% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after acquiring an additional 237,254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period.

DFUV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 281,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,135. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

