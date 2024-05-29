WorthPointe LLC Increases Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

