WorthPointe LLC Invests $234,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $33.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $957.88. 900,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,733. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $937.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $856.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

