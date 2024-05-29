WorthPointe LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,858. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

