2,000 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.21. 4,520,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,104. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

