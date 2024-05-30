521 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 714,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

