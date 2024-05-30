Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

ADVM stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

