Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.26 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

