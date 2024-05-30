Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 6.3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 498,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,151,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.