Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.07

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.10. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

