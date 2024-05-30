Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,680 shares of company stock worth $43,580,586. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 951.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $50.45 on Friday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

