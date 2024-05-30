Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4559 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
ARCM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.
About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF
