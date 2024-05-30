Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $19.37.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.