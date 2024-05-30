Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Ryan D. Yost Sells 584 Shares

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.58. 461,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,952. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

