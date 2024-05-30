Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Ryan D. Yost Sells 584 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.58. 461,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,952. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

