Barclays Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $118.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

