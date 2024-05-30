Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $117.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

BECN stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $63.42 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

