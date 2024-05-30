Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 163,760 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $24,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.