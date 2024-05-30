Big Banc Split Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Big Banc Split Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of BNK stock traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$11.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a PE ratio of 58.26. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
