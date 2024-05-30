Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $461.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $11,054,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $284.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.81. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

