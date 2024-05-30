Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 30625274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

