Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Bluestone Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,190. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
About Bluestone Resources
