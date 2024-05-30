Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Bluestone Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,190. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

