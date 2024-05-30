Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in May

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.8 %

BOUYY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,199. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.