BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 69,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

