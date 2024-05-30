Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $104.73

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.69.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.