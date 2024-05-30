Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $19.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

PCG opened at $18.11 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

