Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 506.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile



Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

