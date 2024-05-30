Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Brookstone Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BAMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 8,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Brookstone Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.
Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookstone Active ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.