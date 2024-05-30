Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Brookstone Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookstone Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 8,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Brookstone Active ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Get Brookstone Active ETF alerts:

Brookstone Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Brookstone Active ETF (BAMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide total return by investing in stocks, bonds, and cash and cash equivalents. The fund typically allocates 40%-80% of its assets in stocks BAMA was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.