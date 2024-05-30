Brookstone Opportunities ETF (BAMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookstone Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAMO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Brookstone Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About Brookstone Opportunities ETF

The Brookstone Opportunities ETF (BAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide total return by investing in stocks, bonds, and cash and cash equivalents. The fund may be all in or all out stocks depending on market conditions.

