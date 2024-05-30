Brookstone Opportunities ETF (BAMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Shares of BAMO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Brookstone Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.
