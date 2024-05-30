Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

CNQ stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

