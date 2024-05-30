Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $7.04 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.