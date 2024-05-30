Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.70.

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $179.40 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.