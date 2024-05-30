Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.33 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $80,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $63,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 838,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

