Comparing African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -129.74% -84.27% -55.17% African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcadia Biosciences and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and African Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $5.33 million 0.80 -$13.98 million ($5.16) -0.61 African Agriculture $1.82 million 2.07 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats African Agriculture on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About African Agriculture



African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

