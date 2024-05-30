Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

COMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.80 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

