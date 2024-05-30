Contrasting Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% Rare Element Resources N/A -59.32% -52.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aris Mining and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.48 $11.42 million $0.05 87.20 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.00 million ($0.03) -8.70

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.