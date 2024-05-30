Critical Comparison: SSE (OTC:SSEZF) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 6.99% 10.48% 3.27%

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.4% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSE and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 109.52 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.81 $1.57 billion $2.63 14.11

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats SSE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

