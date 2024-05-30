Critical Contrast: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $117.06 million 0.39 -$48.67 million ($3.81) -0.75 CareCloud $113.02 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareCloud.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -42.92% -73.29% -47.62% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CareCloud and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareCloud and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than CareCloud.

Summary

CareCloud beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About CareCloud

