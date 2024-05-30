Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.21.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

