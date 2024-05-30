DBV Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 3rd (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

