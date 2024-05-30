Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.00

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.61), with a volume of 18373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.53 ($1.65).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Diaceutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 39,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £51,514.86 ($65,791.65). In other Diaceutics news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($977,011.49). Also, insider Graham Paterson acquired 39,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($65,791.65). 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Diaceutics Company Profile
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
