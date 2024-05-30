Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $195.02 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

