DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.