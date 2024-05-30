Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 697.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 10.4% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,016,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DUHP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 556,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,558. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

