Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Peter M. Menard Sells 630 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 274,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,071. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,866,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

